Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.