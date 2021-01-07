Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,206 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $82.58. 29,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

