Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 115 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $752.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $701.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $744.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

