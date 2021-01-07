Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 184.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,402,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,935,000 after acquiring an additional 909,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.55. 591,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,472,508. The stock has a market cap of $419.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.