Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.38 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $212.84. 44,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

