Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 536,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,078,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

