Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eaton were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.11. 31,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,230. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.