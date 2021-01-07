India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.20

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.20 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 536507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.46. The company has a market cap of £95.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.44.

Get India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.