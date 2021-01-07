Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 190,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 155,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of analysts have commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $448.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Independent Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independent Bank by 212.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

