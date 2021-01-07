Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.17

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $21.87. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 116,921 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.629 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

