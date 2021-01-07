Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Down to $222.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $210.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 91 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £57.57 million and a P/E ratio of 161.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

