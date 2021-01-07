iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $5.86. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 173.31%. The company had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

