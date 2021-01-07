IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 988,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,133. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

