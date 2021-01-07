Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of IDRSF stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. Idorsia has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.