IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $677.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.80 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $605.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $483.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $504.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.77.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

