ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ICON Public by 91.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 196.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $205.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.76.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

