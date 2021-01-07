iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. B. Riley lifted their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 over the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 334.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 276.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in iCAD by 175.5% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 155,091 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iCAD by 321.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

