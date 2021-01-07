iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Price Up 5.5%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 150,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 115,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 186.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

