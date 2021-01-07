i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $951.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. American International Group Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

