I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $8,551,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

