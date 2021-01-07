Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

HYFM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

HYFM opened at $63.22 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

