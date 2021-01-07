Hydro Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $282,808.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.24 million and $282,808.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00312525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.64 or 0.02857466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, DDEX, HADAX, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.