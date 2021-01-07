hybrix Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One hybrix token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a market capitalization of $754,574.80 and $639.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, hybrix has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00113283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00250849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00488775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00240249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016314 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,840,459 tokens. hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io

hybrix Token Trading

hybrix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

