Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 5.2%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.19. Approximately 237,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 175,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

