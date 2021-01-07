Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

NYSE HUN opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $48,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

