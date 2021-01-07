Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $236.20

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $236.20, but opened at $247.80. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $233.80, with a volume of 53,318 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £386.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

