Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.87 ($32.78).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12-month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.