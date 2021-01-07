Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Hudbay Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.74.

HBM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

