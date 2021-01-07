HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.82.

HUBS stock opened at $374.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -207.11 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

