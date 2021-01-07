HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,908.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.17 million and $38,908.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.