HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives $1.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HTGM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,229. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.68. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. On average, research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

