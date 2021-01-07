Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWM. BidaskClub raised Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Howmet Aerospace from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 11,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,078. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

