Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

