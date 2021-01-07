Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
HKTVY stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Hong Kong Television Network has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $34.19.
About Hong Kong Television Network
