Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

HKTVY stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Hong Kong Television Network has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.