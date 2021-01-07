Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.