HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report sales of $87.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.75 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $67.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $346.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $351.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.93 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $335.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $816.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

