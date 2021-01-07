HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

