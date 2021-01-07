Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 345,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

