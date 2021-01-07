Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.