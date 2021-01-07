Holger Wesche Sells 10,000 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 169,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

