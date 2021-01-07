Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 1,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

