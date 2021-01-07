Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $50.86 million and $3.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001363 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,707,295 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.