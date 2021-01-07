Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.8-275.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.25 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

