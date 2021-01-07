Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading 5% Higher

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 1,130,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 921,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

