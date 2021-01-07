Hillary Ashton Sells 3,671 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.