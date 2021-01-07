Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $654.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $685.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 520,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.