Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.40 Million

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $180.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.80 million and the highest is $180.99 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $192.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $737.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.40 million to $737.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $731.70 million, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $742.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 764,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

