High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

NYSE PCF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 51,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,313. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $164,531.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,879 shares of company stock valued at $439,232. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

