Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.58

Hickok Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HICKA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and traded as high as $18.71. Hickok shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA)

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

