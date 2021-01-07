Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HT stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

